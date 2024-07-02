All wages in Odisha to be increased to Rs. 3000: Minister Nityananda Gond

Bhubaneswar: Good news for the people of the state, the amount of wages in Odisha will be increased soon, said reports on Tuesday. The allowance given to various categories of beneficiaries in the state will be increased to three thousand rupees.

According to reports, Minister of School and Mass Education, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Government of Odisha Nityananda Gond has informed today that it has been decided to increase the allowance amount.

The Minister said that preparations are underway to increase the allowances for old age and widows. The Minister said that “we will implement it later after taking the clearance of the Finance Department. It will be implemented after detailed discussions with the Finance Department.”

The former BJD government in the state was providing allowances under the Madhubabu Pension Scheme to the beneficiaries deprived of National Social Security. In this scheme, 56 lakh 76 thousand 916 people from different categories of the state were being given allowance. Last February, former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik increased the allowance by Rs 500. After that, the beneficiaries were getting a minimum allowance of Rs. 1000.