All street food outlets ordered to close for one week in Jajpur

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Jajpur: The Jajpur Municipal Administration have ordered all dahibara shops and other street food vendors, and fast food centres to remain closed for one week.

The stringent action comes in the wake of a major food poisoning incident in the Dasarathpur area, where more than 90 people fell seriously ill after consuming contaminated dahibara and fast food.

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Noteworthy, atleast 90 people ill after consuming dahi bara on Saturday. They suffered from severe vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach ailments. Several victims were admitted to local medical facilities, while those in critical condition were shifted to Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital for better treatment.Of those 39 people have returned back home after getting treatment.

The Jajpur Municipal administration has appealed to citizens to consume boiled water and maintain high standards of hygiene to prevent further spread of infection.

Also Read: More Than 50 People Including Six Children Fall Ill After Eating Dahibara In Jajpur