All schools to remain closed tomorrow in this district of Odisha

Baripada: Taking a serious note of the ongoing heavy rainfall and the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for more showers it has been decided by the district administration to close all the educational institutions.

All the schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres to remain closed in Mayurbhanj district tomorrow due to anticipation of heavy rain warning by the IMD.

The weather department has reportedly issued a yellow warning for Mayurbhanj district saying thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the district tomorrow.

Likewise, red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) and thunderstorm with lightning also has been issued over the districts for September 15.