All schools to remain closed in Kalahandi today due to heavy rain forecast

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Kalahandi: All schools including government and private schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will remain closed on Friday in Kalahandi district in view of heavy rain forecast.

The Collector and District Magistrate of Kalahandi issued an order directing the closure of all government, government-aided and private educational institutions across the district as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of students.

The order covers elementary, secondary and higher secondary schools, along with Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs), Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and Anganwadi Centres.

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However, teachers and other staff members have been advised to attend their regular duties and complete pending institutional work, the order stated.

A low pressure area has been formed over the North Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh.

According to the IMD forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Kandhamal districts today.