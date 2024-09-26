All schools in Puri to remain shut today due to heavy rain

By Himanshu
Puri: All the schools in Puri district of Odisha will remain shut today due to heavy rain. The District Education Officer announced the holiday on Thursday.

As per reports, it is raining heavily in Puri today. Accordingly, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Puri district informed that a holiday has been declared for today. As per the information, all the schools including Government and Private schools will remain shut in the district. The holiday has been declared only for today.

Not only in Puri, but several other areas of the State are receiving rain. As per the weather forecast by the Bhubaneswar MeT department, the rain will continue for another two days in this manner while more or less the rainy condition will prevail in the State till October 2.

