All schools in 3 districts and 269 schools of Bhadrak to remain closed tomorrow

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Bhubaneswar: All schools in three districts of Odisha- Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar and Baleshwar and 269 schools of Bhadrak district will remain closed tomorrow in view of the heavy rainfall warning by the weather department.

The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Taking a serious note of the prediction of IMD, the district collectors of Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar and Baleshwar announced the suspension of classes at all government, government-aided, OAV and private primary, upper primary, high schools and higher secondary schools in their respective districts.

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Likewise, the district collector of Bhadrak announced closure of 269 schools in five blocks of the district tomorrow in view of heavy rainfall prediction of the weather scientist. According to the collector, classes of 180 schools in Dhamnagar block, 31 schools in Chandabali block, 5 schools in Basudevpur block, 37 schools in Tihidi block, and 16 schools in Bhandaripokhari block will remain suspended tomorrow.

Similarly, all the anganwadi centres of Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar and Baleshwar districts and in Dhamnagar, Chandabali, Basudevpur, Tihidi, and Bhandaripokhari blocks of Bhadrak to remain closed tomorrow.

The decision for suspension of classes has been taken reportedly as precautionary measures for the safety of the students.