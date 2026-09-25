All Schools, Degree Colleges and Anganwadi Centres in Malkangiri district to remain closed for one more day

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Malkangiri: In view of the heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning across Malkangiri district, all schools, Degree Colleges and Anganwadi Centres in the district to remain closed tomorrow, Collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke.

In a notification, Rajeshirke said, “In view of the heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning across the district and keeping in view the safety of the children, all Government and private schools and college including Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, OAVs, Higher Secondary and Degree Colleges, and all managements, as well as all Anganwadi Centres of Malkangiri district, shall remain closed 26th September, 2026.”

“However, the Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff of schools/colleges and Anganwadi Worke shall attend their duties as usual. Their services may be utilized by the District Administration f relief and restoration activities, as and when required,” he added.

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The collector, however, clarified that all scheduled examinations, if any, conducted by the respective Boards/Councils/University shall be held as per the prescribed programme.

It is to be noted here that the district administration had announced closure of all the educational institutions for three days i.e from September 23 to September 25 in view of the heavy rainfall prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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