All schools closed in these 3 districts of Odisha, see list and know reason

Bhubaneswar: Schools and Anganwadi centers in Malkangiri, Koraput and Ganjam have been declared closed in view of heavy rainfall in the districts, informed the District Collectors.

In view of ongoing heavy rainfall since the past few weeks, possible potential flooding and red warning issued by the SRC for Malkangiri, Koraput and Ganjam.

It is worth mentioning that, all government and private schools and AWCs in these districts shall remain closed said a notification in this regard.

Red Warning:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur at few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places may occur in Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Bolangir, Boudh Koraput, Nabarangapur and Puri

Orange Warning :

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places may occur in Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Sambalpur.

Yellow Warning:

Heavy Rainfall in isolated pockets may occur in Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

Preparedness measures for heavy to very heavy rain:

The field level functionaries have been instructed to remain prepared to meet any eventuality including possibility of landslides in hilly areas.

The engineers in charge have been directed to keep close watch over the embankments especially weak/ vulnerable points in river/ canal embankments.

Flood fighting materials ready at strategic places and immediate action may be taken

to prevent any breach or to close the breach, damage of roads, if any.

to prevent any breach or to close the breach, damage of roads, if any. Drainage engineers/ officials may take steps to clear the congestion materials from the

drainage channels for free flow of flood/ rain-water.

Urban Local Bodies have been instructed to make advance arrangements for dewatering from the areas likely to face water logging.

Deployment of ODRAF:

Malkangiri – 6 Teams

Koraput/ Jeypore – 2 Teams

Rayagada – 2 Teams

Ganjam – 2 teams

Kandhamal – 2 teams

Boudh – 2 Teams

Bolangir – 2 teams

Total 18 teams

As many as 12 teams are kept in readiness for 5 coastal and adjoining districts (Ganjam, Khordha,

Puri, Nayagarh and Boudh)

Deployment of Fire Services:

Five Teams one in each block of Malkangiri are deployed

Team from Nabarangapur and 1 Team from Jeypore have been moved to Malkangir

Teams of Bolangir, Koraput and other nearby districts are kept in readiness

Deployment of NDRF:

6 Teams of NDRF have been moved to Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh

2 teams are kept standby

De-watering:

For Bhubaneswar 30 additional pumps, for Cuttack 10 additional pumps and for Puri

10 additional pumps are kept in readiness

Senior Officers deployment:

Sundhansu Sarangi, DG, Fire Services & Home Guards, Shri Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary to Govt., SSEPD and Shri Charan Meena, DIG Southern Division have been deputed to Malkangiri to supervise and assist district administration in disaster management.

The situation is being closely monitored.

