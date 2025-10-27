All schools and Anganwadi centres to remain closed in Khurda district for impending cyclone Montha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: All schools and Anganwadi centres across Khurda district will remain closed in view of the impending cyclone Montha, informed the Office of the Khordha Collector & District Magistrate.

In view of the impending cyclone “MONTHA” and expected heavy rainfall in Khordha District, all schools and Anganwadi centres shall remain closed on 28th and 29th of October 2025, read an official order of the district Collector.

As informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyclonic Storm “Montha” over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered over the same region, near latitude 13.3°N & longitude 84.0°E, about 420 km east of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 450 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 500 km south southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 670 km south southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by morning of 28th October. Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during evening/night of 28th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.