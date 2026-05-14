All OSRTC buses to be converted Into EVs, Says Transport Minister

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is planning to convert all buses operated by Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) into electric vehicles (EVs) as part of its push towards eco-friendly transport.

Transport Minister Bibhuti Jena said the state government is also working on expanding EV charging infrastructure to support the growing use of electric vehicles.

According to the minister, approval has already been given for setting up 100 EV charging stations across the state, out of which work on 30 stations has been completed. Around 15 charging stations will be established in Bhubaneswar alone.

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Jena said the Centre and the state government are encouraging the use of EVs to reduce pollution and promote environmental protection. The use of electric vehicles will also help in reducing fuel expenses, he added.

The minister further stated that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has already reduced his vehicle convoy and other ministers are expected to adopt similar measures.

Bibhuti Jena also said he would start travelling in EV vehicles from Thursday and would use buses whenever required.