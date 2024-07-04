All official work in Odia language: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi on officially starting work from CMO

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi on the occasion of officially starting work from the CMO said that all official work shall be done in Odia language. The CM officially assumed the CMO on the third floor of the Secretariat building. It is worth noting that after taking oath, he was working in the temporary office of State Guest House.

This morning, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi entered Lok Seva Bhawan and officially started working from the CMO. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and Pravati Parida along with members of the cabinet were present.

The Chief Secretary of Odisha Manoj Ahuja and Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Nikunj Bihari Dhal along with the officials of Chief Minister’s office were present on the occasion. Everyone greeted the Chief Minister and welcomed him to office.

In a statement to the media on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that he has ordered that all the official documents need to be presented to him in Odia. He said that priority will be given to the cultural progress of Odisha, and also to the establishment, growth, preservation and propagation of Odia language.

Steps will be taken to reorganize and increase the efficiency of the three academies that is the academies of literature, music, drama and fine arts. Odissi Research Center will be made operational. Qualitative research on ‘Odia Ashmita’ will be promoted. In Odisha, the reading habit will be increased and the movement to increase libraries will be made widespread and systematic.

A translation academy will be established for the propagation of Odia language and literature. Provision shall be made for use of modern, simple and accessible technology for the language. Odia Asmita Bhawan will be constructed. A Language Commission will be constituted.

Government work will be done in Odia language. The Official Language Act will be amended if necessary to widen the use of the Odia language at the official level. The Odia language institute will be reorganized.

Art culture of the district will be promoted with the construction of integrated culture building in each district. Consideration will be given for the recruitment of teachers of the Odia language at the high school level. The government is determined to give importance to the development of the various heritage and cultural groups of the state. All work will be done with the cooperation and consultation of the people. “I am calling for people’s suggestions as to what else needs to be done in the field of Odia Ashmita,” said the CM on joining office.

The administration of the state will be in the state language of Odia. For this purpose, the official language law will be strictly followed. If necessary, the law will be strengthened by making necessary amendments. Arrangements will be made for the application of appropriate scientific techniques to facilitate the widespread use of the Odia language at both the public and private levels.