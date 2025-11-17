All Odisha Bus Owners Association threaten strike on December 1

Advertisement

Cuttack: The All Odisha Bus Owners Association (AOBOA) today threatened to begin a state-wide strike as a mark of protest against Odisha government’s decision to give vehicle-checking powers to the police.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the AOBOA said, “ We came to know from reliable source that your authority is planning to delegate more additional power to police department for checking of motor vehicles plying in our state wef 01.12.2025. Usually, this power was also given to police department in the past days but purpose was vehemently failed owing to increase in corruption & mis-use of power & with same man force, they are not able to reduce the crime till date. Resulting the previous government was pleased to withdraw the power delegated to the police department.”

“A separate wing was created by the previous government naming “Odisha Motor Vehicle Enforcement Department” for checking of motor vehicles plying in our state. And if more power is delegated to police which would lead to harassment, corruption and unnecessarily defame your popular government among the public,” it added.

“…Therefore, we request on behalf of AOBOA to re-consider the delegation of additional checking power to police department once again for smooth flow of motor vehicles,” the association requested.