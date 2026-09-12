All liquor shops to remain closed across Malkangiri today

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Malkangiri: All the liquor shops will remain closed on Saturday across Malkangiri due to the onslaught of heavy rainfall in the district.

The district administration has reportedly imposed this closure order in view of the water logging and road blockades caused by the continuous heavy rainfall.

This has disrupted the normal life in the Malkangiri district.

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The District Collector and District Magistrate Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke issued this emergency order keeping in mind public safety and maintenance of law and order during the situation.

The district administration has directed all license holders and shop managers to strictly comply with the government order.

The administration has warned that if any person or institution violates the order and illegally sells or serves liquor, the strictest legal action will be taken against them as per prevailing law.