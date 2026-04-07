All-India Inter-University Rugby Championship: KIIT Women’s Team win Gold Medal, Men’s Team clinch Silver Medal

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Bhubaneswar: KIIT Women’s Team won the Gold Medal while the KIIT Men’s Team secured the Silver Medal at the All-India Inter-University Rugby Championship concluded yesterday.

In a one-sided final match, the KIIT Women’s team defeated their opponent from the Kolhapur-based Shivaji University with 31-0 score while the KISS Women’s team lost to Chandigarh University (5-24) while playing for the third spot.

Likewise, in the men’s category, the Chandigarh University emerged as champions. In a hard-fought final match, they defeated the host KIIT Deemed University by a score of 19-7 to clinch the top spot. In the third place match, Mumbai University defeated Calicut University by a margin of 22-17 to clinch the third spot.

Reacting over the performances of the KIIT & KISS students, founder Achyuta Samanta said, “I feel very happy to see our KIIT & KISS children perform so well at the All-India Inter-University Rugby Championship 2026. Our KIIT Women’s Team has won the Gold Medal, and the KIIT Men’s Team has secured the Silver Medal. Their effort, discipline and teamwork have brought happiness to all of us.”

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“It is also a matter of happiness that both KIIT and KISS Men’s and Women’s teams have qualified for the upcoming Khelo India University Games. This shows how our children are growing steadily in sports with confidence and belief,” he added.

He further said, “Through my efforts, I have always tried to give them an environment where they can learn, play and grow together. When they perform like this, it gives me quiet happiness.”

“My blessings are always with them. I wish all our players the very best for the upcoming games,” he wished.

Over 2,000 players from more than 70 universities across the country took part in the championship which had started from April 1.