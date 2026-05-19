All-India Chemists Strike (May 20): Odisha Issues Urgent Directives To Ensure Medicine Supply

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The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), which represents about 12.4 lakh chemists, pharmacists, and distributors across India, has called for a nationwide strike on May 20. They’re taking this step to strongly oppose e-pharmacies and instant medicine delivery platforms. In line with this national protest, the Utkal Chemists and Druggists Association is also shutting down all medicine shops across Odisha. This state association, which speaks for around 30,000 medicine traders supporting nearly 2.5 lakh families, says that online sales threaten the livelihoods of thousands of local chemists and their employees.

With the shutdown looming, the Directorate of Drugs Control in Odisha has rushed to action. They’ve asked all drug inspectors to keep a close eye on the supply and availability of essential and life-saving medicines. Hospitals and other clinics must keep their own pharmacies—not just regular ones but also 24×7 emergency outlets—up and running, with enough staff to meet public needs during the strike.

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To avoid shortages, officials have been told to work directly with wholesalers and distributors, making sure they’ve stocked up on medicines ahead of time. Drug inspectors are also teaming up with district administrations and local police, keeping some chemist shops open where needed, especially in remote and rural areas.

Chemists have been urged to hand out advance supplies of medicines to people with chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, epilepsy, heart issues, and cancer. On top of that, state officials are staying in constant touch with local chemist associations to head off any problems with emergency medical services, and they must immediately report any shortage or supply chain disruption to the government as soon as it crops up.