All Govt and non-govt aided college hostels asked to reduce usage of cooking oil

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Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha government has directed all the all govt/ non-govt aided colleges to reduce usage of cooking oil while preparing food for the hostel students.

In a letter to the Principals of all govt/ non-govt aided colleges coming under Higher Education Department, SNO-cum-Deputy Secretary Ramesh Chandra Behera, asked for implementation of action points for state governments pursuant to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for reduction of fuel demand.

Behera said to the Principals to issue instructions to the hostels canteens functioning in their institutions to reduce usage of cooking oil while preparing the food for students and avoid high-oil menu items like puris, vadas and bondas in breakfast.

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He further asked to reduce deep-fried food without compromising nutrition and promote use of traditional ghee, mustard oil and groundnut oil over imported palm/sunflower/soyabean oil.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) and Youth Red Cross (YRC) volunteers may organise awareness programmes in community to reduce oil in household day to day cooking, the SNO-cum-Deputy Secretary directed.