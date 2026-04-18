All eyes on Bhubaneswar: KIIT to host 61st Femina Miss India grand finale today

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Bhubaneswar: KIIT University is all set to host the 61st Femina Miss India grand finale in Bhubaneswar today. The whole capital city is gearing up for a star-studded evening. This is the first time in India that an prestigious event like Femina Miss India is being organized in a university. This is the also the first time that this grand event is being held outside Mumbai and in eastern India and Odisha.

The Jury members have reached the city and will judge the top 30 state winners competing for the crown. Several Ollywood and Bollywood celebrities will be perform and appear at the prestigious event.

Among the prominent personalities gracing the occasion are veteran actress Zeenat Aman, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actress Neha Dhupia, music composer Amaal Mallik, along with Simran, Celina Jaitly, Vartika Singh and sprinter Dutee Chand. Reports have indicated that actor Ishaan Khatter and singer Jubin Nautiyal will likely attend the event.

Actress Lauren Gottlieb will deliver a special performance during the event. The event will be hosted by popular actor actor and host Maniesh Paul and Femina Miss India World 2007 Sarah Jane Dias. Meanwhile, Miss Diva Beauty Queen 2024 finalist Sreetama Basu will take the red carpet to the next level with her presence.

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A large number of models and participants will also be part of the grand finale, adding to the glamour of the evening.

Extensive arrangements have been made at the KIIT cricket stadium for the event, expecting more than 15,000 audiences. Out of the 15,000 people, 7,000 are invited guests and 8,000 are KIT employees and students.

With a perfect blend of energy, charisma, glamour and grandeur style, the evening promises to be a spectacular celebration on one grand stage.