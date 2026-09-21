All educational institutions in Gajapati district to remain closed for three days due to heavy rainfall warning

Advertisement

Paralakhemundi: All educational institutions including the anganwadi centres in Gajapati district will remain closed for three days from September 22 to September 24 due to heavy rainfall warning.

As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in Gajapati district till 8.30 AM tomorrow, for which it has sounded yellow warning.

Likewise, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur in the district between 8.30 AM of September 22 and 8.30 AM of September 23.

Advertisement

IMD also has issued a red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall in some other places of the districts. The rainfall activity is expected between 8.30 AM of September 23 and 8.30 AM of September 24.

Taking a serious note of the weather alert by IMD, the Gajapati district collector declared closure of all educational institutions of the district. The decision to suspend classes has been taken as precautionary measure and for the safety of the students.