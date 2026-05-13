All Drug Stores in Odisha to Remain Shut on May 20 Over Online Sales Row, Watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: All drug stores across Odisha will remain closed on May 20 in protest against online drug sales, the Utkal Chemist and Druggist Association (UCDA) announced Wednesday.

The association, which represents around 30,000 members, said the day-long shutdown was called to press for withdrawal of the Centre’s emergency notification permitting online sale of medicines.

The provision was introduced during Covid-19 to ensure access to drugs, UCDA said, but has not been rolled back despite improvement in the situation.

“According to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, there is no provision for online drug sales,” the association stated. It claimed the continued online trade has disrupted the business of its members, affecting the livelihood of nearly two and a half lakh families dependent on retail pharmacies.

Advertisement

UCDA further alleged that several objectionable drugs, which cannot be sold without a medical prescription, are being sold online in violation of norms.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Lovebirds found hanging from banyan tree in Jajpur