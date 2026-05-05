All 30 districts of Odisha to witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind

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Bhubaneswar: All 30 districts of Odisha to witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

The weather department issued Orange Warning saying thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sambalpur and Sundergarh till tomorrow 8.30 AM.

Likewise, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Dhenkanal during this period of time.

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IMD also issued yellow warning saying that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Boudh, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Sonepur, Bargarh and Jharsuguda.

It further forecasted that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.