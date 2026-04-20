Akshaya Tritiya marks the beginning of Rath construction

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Bhubaneswar: The sacred occasion of Akshaya Tritiya is being observed today with traditional rituals marking the auspicious beginning of chariot construction for the annual Rath Yatra. As per customs, the ritual of ‘Anukula’ for Rath construction will be conducted following the ‘Banajaga’ rites.

After the Madhyahna Dhupa ritual at the temple, three ‘Agyan Mala’ (garlands of permission) from the deities will arrive, officially signalling the start of the construction process. Temple priests, Rajguru, and Vedic Brahmins will perform a special yajna at a designated yajna mandap. Lord Nrusingha, the presiding deity of Banajaga, will be worshipped with Vedic chants and offerings.

As per tradition, three small golden axes, sanctified with rituals dedicated to Goddess Dakshina Kali, will be used to symbolically touch the wood for the chariots. Following this, the Vishwakarma artisans will commence the construction work.

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Additionally, rituals including the ceremonial tying of turbans for chief artisans, servitors, painters, sculptors, and blacksmiths will be performed today.

Meanwhile, the 21-day-long Bahara Chandan Yatra will also begin at Narendra Pushkarini. In the afternoon, the movable idols of the deities Madanmohan, Bhudevi, Sridevi, Ramakrishna, and Panch Mahadev will participate in a ceremonial boat ride and water sport rituals.

A large gathering of devotees is expected to witness the event, and the administration has made necessary arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure smooth conduct of the rituals.