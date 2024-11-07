Air passengers stage protest at Bhubaneswar Airport over frequent cancellation of flight, watch

Bhubaneswar: Air passengers have staged protest at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the capital city of Odisha on Thursday over frequent cancellation of flights. More than 50 passengers staged protest.

As per reports, upset over frequent cancellation of a Hyderabad bound flight air passengers today staged protest at the Bhubaneswar Airport.

Reportedly, a Hyderabad bound flight had been cancelled since yesterday. So far no clarification has been issued by the flight operating authorities regarding the cancellation.

There is a lot of dissatisfaction among the passengers due to the cancellation of the flight again today.

Update

The Air India flight from Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad was scheduled to depart at 9. 10 am today. It was delayed due to a mechanical fault. There were about 156 passengers for this flight. The Airline made all arrangements keeping in view the delay. After another flight arrived at about 11:10 am, it left Hyderabad with the passengers, informed Bhubaeswar Airport director Prasanna Pradhan.

Watch the video here: