Air cargo service to start from Jharsuguda Airport soon

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Jharsuguda: The air cargo service is set to start from Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda, Odisha, soon. With this development, Jharsuguda is poised to become a major economic hub in western Odisha.

Goods can be directly exported domestically and internationally from here once the service is launched.

Jharsuguda is a suitable location for a cargo airport from a geographical and infrastructural standpoint. The service will be particularly useful for transporting perishable food items or other goods.

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Previously, goods were transported from the area by road and rail, but air cargo transport will give Jharsuguda a new identity.

Various aspects of launching the service were discussed at a high-level meeting held at Jharsuguda airport recently. The airport director informed that small-scale air cargo transport will be initiated in the first phase, followed by larger-scale air cargo transport as needed.