Odisha CM to meet business tycoons in Delhi, aims to get Rs 5 lakh croreinvestments in next 5 years

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is aiming to get an investment of 5 lakh crore in next 5 years, informed Chief Minister Mohan Majhi before leaving for a two-day official visit to New Delhi this evening.

While speaking to the media persons, Majhi said that during his stay in the National Capital City he will meet the business leaders and investors one to one and try to attract as much as investment as possible.

The Odisha CM is also slated to attend an investors’ conclave and invite them to attend the Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha, which is slated to be held between January 28 and January 29 next year.

Focus will be given for investment in several sectors like Food processing, IT, Chemical and Petrochemical, the CM said adding that he will inform the business leaders and investors about Odisha’s positive ecosystem for setting up industries.

Majhi further said that it is a matter of great joy that Odisha has got an investment of Rs 45,000 crore in just 100 days.

Minister of State for Industries, Skill Development, and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain and concerned departmental officers have accompanied the Odisha CM.

