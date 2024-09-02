AIIMS hospital to be set up in Sambalpur: Odisha Health Minister

Bhubaneswar: The second All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of Odisha will be set up in Sambalpur, informed Health Minister Mukesh Mahalinga on Monday.

While speaking at the State Assembly, Mahalinga informed that the Odisha government has the plan to open the AIIMS Sambalpur and will soon discuss about it with the Central Government.

Besides, new medical colleges will come up in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Puri, and Jajpur, along with new nursing colleges, to address the shortage of medical professionals, he announced.

Mahalinga also said that Odisha government has formed a task force under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to ensure the safety of working doctors and for this plans are afoot to open police outpost in each medical college.

The Minister also said that the arrival time of ambulance will be reduced to 20 minutes from 30 minutes and free dialysis programmes will be initiated at 55 health centres across the state.

Plans also have been chalked out to establish Ayushmann Arogya Mandir in all gram panchayat headquarters to provide yoga instructors and medical staff, Mahalinga announced.

Moreover, 300 doctors and paramedical staff will be recruited soon to address the shortage of medical professionals and the Odisha Health University will be made fully functional, with medical and engineering courses offered in Odia, the Minister announced.

