AIIMS Bhubaneswar takes major steps in HIV prevention and care

Bhubaneswar: Over the last three months, the Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC) at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has tested 8,518 individuals for HIV, with 31 found HIV positive. Of these, 27 individuals have been connected to the Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) Centre for treatment. This reflects the institute’s strong commitment to improving HIV diagnosis, treatment, and care.

As part of World AIDS Day celebrations, AIIMS Bhubaneswar hosted an awareness program under the theme “Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right”, focusing on HIV prevention, treatment, and community involvement. The event included free HIV testing and voluntary blood donation camps, along with informative materials on HIV/AIDS prevention.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar, one of the 8 Regional HIV Surveillance Institutes in India, continues to lead efforts to combat HIV, covering Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. This aligns with India’s goal to provide HIV treatment to more people, with ART coverage now reaching 68%.