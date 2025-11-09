AIIMS Bhubaneswar provides platform for Innovative Health-Tech ideas to progress towards product development and commercialisation

Bhubaneswar: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has established a compact platform to integrate medical research, life sciences, and technology for innovation-driven healthcare solutions. The initiative aims to convert novel health-tech ideas into tangible products ready for validation and commercialisation.

As part of this endeavour, 33 start-up ideas and medical technology products/models were showcased at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Experts provided guidance for further product validation and market readiness, marking a significant step toward fostering a robust healthcare innovation ecosystem.

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research, Government of India, and Director General, ICMR, applauding the initiative, remarked that this process, bringing together healthcare, technology, and entrepreneurship will play a key role in the “Viksit Bharat” movement, encouraging young innovators to translate ideas into impactful products.

Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said, “AIIMS Bhubaneswar is committed to fostering interdisciplinary innovation by collaborating with premier technological institutes like IIT Bhubaneswar, BCKIC, and ILS. The institute aims to build an integrated innovation hub for medical technology in the region.”

He further highlighted that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has signed MoUs with international universities, including Western Sydney University, Australia, to introduce integrated PhD programmes for young researchers. The institute has also established a Central Research and Skill Laboratory, inaugurated recently by the Hon’ble Union Health Minister Shri J. P. Nadda, to promote multi-disciplinary research and skill development. Plans are underway to develop a Bio-Incubation Centre to advance innovations in diagnostics, disease forecasting models, and AI-based healthcare tools.

To mark the progress of its research and innovation activities, the institute observed its 3rd Annual Research Day and 2nd Regional Research Conclave 2025. The theme of the event was “Medical Innovation: The Need of the Hour for Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat.”

Dr. Rajiv Bahl, DG ICMR, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Among others Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, Chairman BCKIC, CEO KIIT-TBI, Dr. Satyajeet Misra, Dean (Research) & Dr. Bhagirathi Dwibedi Associate Dean (Research), also attended the occasion.

Alongside AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s faculty and research staff, representatives from premier institutions such as IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Kharagpur, VSSUT Burla, NISER Bhubaneswar, IISER Berhampur, ILS Bhubaneswar, KIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIG Hospital Hyderabad, and TMCH Varanasi, as well as 14 start-up firms, participated in the conclave.

The event facilitated meaningful interactions between medical researchers, scientists, technologists, and entrepreneurs, creating pathways to convert start-up ideas into viable healthcare products addressing current health challenges.

The Annual Research Report released during the event showcased AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s research achievements including over 25 crores in extramural grant generation and more than 1,500 research publications by faculty members.

Notable research contributions from the institute include studies on therapeutic leads for safe anaesthesia, innovative monitoring for skin grafts, yoga therapy for bowel care, multiple micronutrients for pregnant mothers, autoimmunity as a cause of encephalitis in children, and novel molecular techniques for diagnosing spinal cord tumours. These outcomes are expected to influence both national and global healthcare practices.