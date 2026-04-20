AIIMS Bhubaneswar performs first deceased donor liver transplant, lady doctor sets example by saving life even after death

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Bhubaneswar: In a landmark achievement for healthcare in Odisha, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has successfully performed its first deceased donor liver transplant this April. This milestone coincides with World Liver Day, highlighting the importance of liver health and the life-saving impact of organ donation.

At the center of this inspiring story is Dr. Radha Parhi, a dedicated Homeopathic Medical Officer from Bhadrak district. Despite battling a platelet disorder for several years, she chose to pledge her organs, demonstrating remarkable courage and compassion. Following her passing and declaration of brain stem death on April 2, her family honoured her wish and consented to organ donation in a moment of profound grief.

On April 3, her liver was successfully transplanted into a 46-year-old male patient by the Surgical Gastroenterology team at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The recipient is recovering well and is expected to be discharged soon, reflecting the success of the procedure and the expertise of the medical team.

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The transplant was carried out under the leadership of Dr. Bramhadatta Pattnaik, with mentorship from Prof. Viniyendra Pamecha of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), New Delhi. The procedure was supported by multidisciplinary teams, including anaesthesia, gastroenterology, and critical care specialists, who ensured optimal care for both donor and recipient.

Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas expressed deep gratitude to the donor’s family, emphasizing the institute’s commitment to promoting organ donation through awareness and compassionate care. In recognition of her selfless contribution, Dr. Parhi was accorded a Guard of Honour at AIIMS Bhubaneswar led by Medical Superintendent Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy.

This historic achievement not only showcases medical excellence but also reinforces a powerful message on World Liver Day: organ donation can save lives and offer hope even in the face of loss. Dr. Parhi’s legacy stands as a lasting inspiration, encouraging communities to come forward and support the noble cause of organ donation.

Also Read: AIIMS Bhubaneswar And NAMS To Organise Regional CME On Organ Transplantation And AI In Healthcare