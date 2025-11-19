AIIMS Bhubaneswar organizes Grama Sabha to mark Vigilance Awareness Week

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to promote ethical values, vigilance, and transparency among employees, students, and the community, AIIMS Bhubaneswar organized a Grama Sabha in a periphery village as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week observance. Reinforcing its commitment to honesty, transparency, and good governance, the institute conducted a series of programmes aimed at spreading awareness and encouraging integrity in public life.

As part of the week-long observance, AIIMS Bhubaneswar undertook several initiatives including a Walkathon, Capacity Building Programme for Newly Joined Employees, Grama Sabha/Outreach Programme, and Capacity Building Programme for Students. These activities highlighted the institute’s dedication to making ethical conduct an integral part of daily life while continuing its primary responsibility of providing quality healthcare services.

The Vigilance Awareness Week commenced with the Integrity Pledge Ceremony, administered in the presence of Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, along with Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Satyajeet Mishra, Dean (Research), Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohanty, Chief Vigilance Officer, faculty members, and staff.

The week concluded with a sensitization talk and valedictory ceremony, graced by Soumendra Priyadarshi, the Additional Director General of Police (Modernisation), Odisha, Cuttack. Delivering the keynote address as Chief Guest, he underscored the importance of ethical conduct, transparency, and practical measures to strengthen vigilance mechanisms in public institutions. His message inspired participants to uphold integrity in both personal and professional spheres.

The programme was attended by Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, Dr. P. R. Mohapatra, Dean, Dr. Manoj Kumar Mohanty, CVO, Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, MS, and Lt. Col. Abhijit Sarkar, DDA.

An awards ceremony was held to felicitate the winners of the Quiz Competition and Poster Design Competition, recognizing their creativity and commitment to promoting vigilance awareness.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Padmalochan Swain, Assistant Engineer (Civil), Vigilance Cell, who expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, participants, and organizers for their valuable support and active participation.