AIIMS Bhubaneswar organises national CME on Dengue

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Bhubaneswar: Dengue is no longer merely a seasonal illness but a rapidly evolving public health concern requiring sustained preparedness throughout the year. Experts highlighted that changing epidemiological patterns, rapid urbanization, climate variability, international travel and increased vector adaptation are contributing significantly to the expansion of dengue transmission zones across the world.

India continues to remain vulnerable due to its climatic conditions and population density, necessitating robust surveillance systems, early outbreak detection mechanisms and stronger public health interventions.

In observance of National Dengue Day 2026, the Department of General Medicine, AIIMS Bhubaneswar organized the National CME on Dengue Update 2026: Clinical Insight & Public Health Perspectives, bringing together some of the country’s leading clinicians, epidemiologists, public health experts and academicians for intensive scientific deliberations on dengue prevention, diagnosis, treatment and control strategies.

The CME aligned with the National Dengue Day 2026 theme emphasizing community participation in dengue control through the message: “Check, Clean and Cover.”

The programme was conducted under the patronage of Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, a distinguished academician and clinician. Prof. Biswas emphasized the urgent need for integrated approaches involving clinicians, epidemiologists, researchers, administrators and the community to tackle the increasing burden of dengue in India.

“Dengue continues to pose a major public health challenge due to the absence of definitive antiviral therapy and the unpredictability of severe disease progression,” said Dr. Biswas. He emphasized the need for timely diagnosis, standardized treatment protocols and capacity building among healthcare professionals. “Institutions like AIIMS Bhubaneswar have a critical role in integrating clinical excellence with public health awareness and translational research,” he added.

The event was further guided by Co-Patrons Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Dean (Academics), and Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, Medical Superintendent, AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The CME was spearheaded by Dr. Rashmi Ranjan Mohanty, Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, who served as the Organizing Chairperson. Dr. Mohanty stressed that continuous medical education is essential for clinicians to remain updated regarding evolving diagnostic and management protocols in dengue care.

The programme coordination and scientific execution were efficiently managed by Dr. Debananda Sahoo, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, who served as the Organizing Secretary.

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The inauguration ceremony was graced by Dr. A. P. Dash, former Regional Advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO). A globally respected epidemiologist and vector-borne disease specialist, Dr. Dash delivered a comprehensive address on the global dengue scenario, discussing the changing epidemiology of dengue infections, emergence of severe disease patterns and increasing international concerns regarding arboviral diseases.

Dr. Sanghamitra Pati, Director, RMRC, Bhubaneswar and ADG, ICMR, Delhi, delivered an insightful address on strengthening disease surveillance systems, translational research and community-oriented healthcare strategies in combating vector-borne diseases such as dengue.

Dr. Pati emphasized the critical role of evidence-based policymaking, interdisciplinary research collaborations and public health preparedness in addressing the evolving challenges posed by dengue infections.

Dr. Shubhashisha Mohanty, Additional Director of Health Services and State Programme Officer, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), Odisha, presented detailed insights into the changing epidemiology and burden of dengue in India, with particular focus on Odisha and eastern India.

The CME also featured an engaging panel discussion focusing on practical challenges in dengue management, outbreak preparedness, differential diagnosis, community-level interventions and strengthening hospital response systems. Experts collectively emphasized the importance of climate-sensitive disease surveillance, strengthening primary healthcare systems, enhancing laboratory capacities and promoting interdisciplinary research collaborations.

An important component of the National Dengue Day observance was the public awareness programme organized at the OPD foyer of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Faculty members, resident doctors, nursing officers and healthcare workers interacted with patients and attendants to educate them about the signs and symptoms of dengue fever, warning indicators requiring hospitalization and preventive measures against mosquito breeding.

The awareness campaign highlighted the importance of environmental sanitation, safe water storage practices and community-level mosquito control measures. Educational leaflets were distributed among the public to promote awareness regarding the breeding habits of Aedes mosquitoes, personal protective measures and early healthcare-seeking behaviour.

Throughout the scientific sessions, speakers reiterated that inappropriate self-medication, delayed diagnosis and lack of awareness continue to contribute significantly to severe dengue outcomes. Experts stressed the need for evidence-based treatment, adherence to national guidelines and strengthening referral systems for critically ill patients. Speakers also discussed the growing importance of digital disease surveillance systems, predictive modelling and integrated vector management approaches in preventing outbreaks.