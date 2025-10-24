AIIMS Bhubaneswar organises hand fracture fixation workshop, plastic surgeons emphasize functional and aesthetic restoration in hand fracture management

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Burns & Plastic Surgery, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, successfully organised a Hand Fracture Fixation Workshop under the aegis of Indian Society for Surgery of the Hand (ISSH) and Association of Plastic Reconstructive Aesthetic Surgeons of Odisha (APRASO). The workshop highlighted the pivotal role of plastic surgeons in the comprehensive management of hand fractures extending beyond skeletal stabilization to aesthetic and functional rehabilitation.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, stated that “Plastic surgeons play a crucial role in the management and fixation of hand fractures, combining expertise in microsurgery, soft tissue reconstruction, and bony fixation to restore both form and function of the injured hand.” He emphasized that their involvement extends to the reconstruction of soft tissue, tendons, nerves, and blood vessels to ensure optimal recovery and functional outcomes.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar Giri, Head of the Department of Burns & Plastic Surgery, elaborated on various fixation methods including pins, plates, screws, and wires, used by plastic surgeons to achieve stable bone alignment. He added that in complex cases involving bone loss or non-union, bone grafting and microsurgical repair of vascular and nerve structures are performed to restore circulation, sensation, and mobility.

The workshop, conducted under the mentorship of Dr. Giri, brought together experts from across the country, including Dr. Ravi Ganesh Bharadwaj, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedics, Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata, and Dr. Md. Tahir Ansari, Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, AIIMS New Delhi. Around 35 resident trainees participated in hands-on training sessions using bone models and implants, focusing on surgical approaches, fixation techniques, and management of complications.

Experts highlighted the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration among plastic surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, trauma specialists, and rehabilitation teams in both emergency and elective settings. The dual focus on functionality and form restoration, they noted, makes plastic surgeons integral to the holistic management of hand trauma and complex fracture cases.

The event was graced by Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Medical Superintendent, and Dr. Ramesh Das, who appreciated the department’s initiative in promoting advanced surgical education and skill development through such expert-led workshops.

