AIIMS Bhubaneswar joins nation to celebrate 150 years of national song “Vande Mataram”

Bhubaneswar: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar today joined the nation in celebrating the 150th anniversary of India’s National Song, “Vande Mataram.” A special programme was organized on the institute premises to mark the historic occasion, featuring a synchronized rendition of the revered song by the Executive Director, faculty members, and staff.

Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas paid rich tributes to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyaya, the author of Vande Mataram, for creating such a magnificent masterpiece that continues to inspire patriotism and unity among Indians. “We should embrace the greatness of the song, which binds us together on this auspicious occasion,” remarked Dr. Biswas.

Among the dignitaries present at AIIMS Bhubaneswar were Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Medical Superintendent; Lt. Col. Abhijit Sarkar, DDA; Dr. Sudiptra Ranjan Singh, Registrar; R. Toppo, SE; Raj Kumar Sharma, and Dibya Ranjan Pattnaik, along with faculty members and staff who participated enthusiastically in the celebration.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long nationwide commemoration of 150 years of Vande Mataram, launching a series of events and activities to honor the song’s enduring legacy.

The 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram is being celebrated across the country with a series of year-long programmes, including exhibitions, musical tributes, cultural performances, and commemorative releases, aimed at rekindling the spirit of national pride and unity.

