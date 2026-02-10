AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director calls on Odisha Chief Secretary

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Executive Director & CEO of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, paid a courtesy visit to Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg, and held a detailed discussion on strengthening healthcare services and fostering collaborative initiatives in the state.

During the meeting, Dr. Biswas briefed the Chief Secretary on key developmental issues related to patient care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He also highlighted various ongoing initiatives and strategic measures being undertaken to further enhance the quality, accessibility, and efficiency of healthcare services at the institute.

Advertisement

The discussions focused on areas of improving healthcare delivery, strengthening institutional support, and aligning efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of the people of Odisha.

Anu Garg, Chief Secretary of Odisha, appreciated the comprehensive and holistic approach adopted by AIIMS Bhubaneswar towards healthcare delivery. She assured continued support and a shared commitment to advancing quality healthcare services and strengthening institutional collaboration for the overall benefit of the state.

Also Read: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Celebrates 77th Republic Day With Patriotic Fervour