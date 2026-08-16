AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrates 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and pride

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Bhubaneswar: AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrated the 80th Independence Day with grandeur, patriotic fervour, and collective pride, reaffirming its commitment to serving the nation through excellence in healthcare, medical education, research, and innovation.

The celebration was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, who unfurled the Tricolour as the chief guest, marking the solemn and proud occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Biswas paid heartfelt tribute to the freedom fighters whose sacrifices laid the foundation of an independent India. He emphasised that the true spirit of Independence Day lies in collectively contributing towards the progress and well-being of the nation. He highlighted the vital role of AIIMS Bhubaneswar in advancing healthcare, medical education, research, and innovation for the benefit of the people.

Reflecting on the institute’s journey and its contribution to nation-building, Dr. Biswas noted that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has continued to strengthen its position as a centre of excellence. The institute has been recognised as the 10th Best Medical College in India in the India Today–MDRA Best Medical Colleges Survey 2026 and 2nd among the Top 5 Most Improved Medical Colleges in the country. These achievements build upon AIIMS Bhubaneswar’s 14th rank among medical colleges in India in the NIRF 2025 rankings.

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As part of the Independence Day celebrations, outstanding employees were felicitated for their exceptional contributions and dedicated service.

The celebrations also featured a cultural programme, with soulful musical and patriotic performances creating an atmosphere of unity, pride, and love for the motherland.

The event was dignified by the presence of Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida, Dean (Academic); Dr. Baijayantimala Mishra, Dean (Research); Dr. Manaswini Mangaraj, Dean (Examination); Dr. Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, Medical Superintendent; and Lt. Col. Abhijit Sarkar, DDA, along with senior faculty, officers, staff members, and students.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Lt. Col. Abhijit Sarkar, DDA, expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the successful organisation of the Independence Day celebrations and emphasised the importance of collective commitment and service in building a healthier and stronger nation.

Also Read: 80th Independence Day Observed At KIIT And KISS