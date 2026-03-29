AIIMS Bhubaneswar and NAMS to organise Regional CME on organ transplantation and AI in healthcare

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Bhubaneswar: Highlighting the demand of organ transplant, there is urgent need to enhance awareness, strengthen institutional readiness, and align with policy strategies to expand donor pools and improve transplant outcomes, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), will organise a Dissemination Workshop-cum-Regional Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on “Organ Transplantation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare.”

The Dissemination Workshop-cum-Regional Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme will be held tomorrow i.e on Monday.

Announcing the initiative, Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director & CEO of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, stated that the event aims to accelerate the understanding and adoption of AI-driven tools in clinical and research settings, while also addressing key challenges related to implementation, ethics, and scalability.

More than 300 doctors from leading medical institutions across four states, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, are expected to participate. The attendees will include representatives from AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Deoghar, AIIMS Kalyani, and AIIMS Bhubaneswar, among others.

The CME will also feature distinguished experts from premier institutions such as IIT Bhubaneswar, PGIMER Chandigarh, NISER Bhubaneswar, OTTET, IISER Berhampur, IGIMS Patna, as well as national transplant organizations including ROTTO and SOTTO.

The programme is designed as a comprehensive academic platform covering two high-impact domains: Organ Transplantation and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. It will include keynote addresses, expert lectures, institutional insights, rapid technical updates, and panel discussions.

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The first session will focus on organ transplantation, addressing policy frameworks, ethical and legal considerations, donor pool expansion strategies (including DBD and DCD), infrastructure development, and multidisciplinary clinical practices across cardiac, renal, hematopoietic, and critical care domains.

The second session will explore the transformative role of artificial intelligence in healthcare, with discussions on its applications in clinical decision-making, digital pathology, genomics, telemedicine, and emerging innovations such as human digital twins.

Dr. Biswas emphasized that organ transplantation remains one of the most significant achievements of modern medicine, offering life-saving solutions for patients with end-stage organ failure. However, persistent challenges such as donor shortages, ethical complexities, and logistical barriers continue to limit its potential.

“In parallel, we are witnessing a transformative era driven by artificial intelligence. From improving diagnostic accuracy to enabling personalized medicine, AI holds immense promise in revolutionizing healthcare delivery. This workshop seeks to bridge these two critical domains through meaningful dialogue, evidence-based knowledge sharing, and interdisciplinary collaboration,” he added.

The CME aims to foster collaboration among policymakers, clinicians, researchers, and technologists, ultimately contributing to improved patient care, innovation in healthcare delivery, and the development of future-ready medical professionals.

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