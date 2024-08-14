AICC forms steering committee for Odisha unit

Bhubaneswar: A day after appointing Udit Narayan Pradhan as the president of Congress’ Student Wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Odisha, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) today formed a 14-member Steering Committee for the State unit.

As per a notification issued by the party, the AICC has given its nod for the proposal for the constitution of a Steering Committee for Odisha with immediate effect.

Below is the list of the 14-member Steering Committee:

Ajoy Kumar, AICC In-charge -Chairman Srikant Jena Rama Chandra Kadam Jaidev Jena Saptagiri S. Ulaka Ashok Das Bhakta Charan Das Anant Prasad Sethi Moquim Debashish Patnaik Biswaranjan Mohanty Balabhadra Majhi Sashmita Behera Shahnawaz Choudhary, Secretary, AICC – Convenor

