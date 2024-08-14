AICC forms steering committee for Odisha unit

Bhubaneswar: A day after appointing Udit Narayan Pradhan as the president of Congress’ Student Wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Odisha, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) today formed a 14-member Steering Committee for the State unit.
As per a notification issued by the party, the AICC has given its nod for the proposal for the constitution of a Steering Committee for Odisha with immediate effect.
Below is the list of the 14-member Steering Committee:
- Ajoy Kumar, AICC In-charge -Chairman
- Srikant Jena
- Rama Chandra Kadam
- Jaidev Jena
- Saptagiri S. Ulaka
- Ashok Das
- Bhakta Charan Das
- Anant Prasad Sethi
- Moquim
- Debashish Patnaik
- Biswaranjan Mohanty
- Balabhadra Majhi
- Sashmita Behera
- Shahnawaz Choudhary, Secretary, AICC – Convenor