AICC forms steering committee for Odisha unit

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: A day after appointing Udit Narayan Pradhan as the president of Congress’ Student Wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Odisha, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) today formed a 14-member Steering Committee for the State unit.

As per a notification issued by the party, the AICC has given its nod for the proposal for the constitution of a Steering Committee for Odisha with immediate effect.

Below is the list of the 14-member Steering Committee:

  1. Ajoy Kumar, AICC In-charge -Chairman
  2. Srikant Jena
  3. Rama Chandra Kadam
  4. Jaidev Jena
  5. Saptagiri S. Ulaka
  6. Ashok Das
  7. Bhakta Charan Das
  8. Anant Prasad Sethi
  9. Moquim
  10. Debashish Patnaik
  11. Biswaranjan Mohanty
  12. Balabhadra Majhi
  13. Sashmita Behera
  14. Shahnawaz Choudhary, Secretary, AICC – Convenor

