AICC dissolves Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

Odisha
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

Bhubaneswar: The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Sunday.

The AICC appointed Rama Chandra Kadam as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Odisha. Similarly, Ashok Das has been appointed as Deputy leader CLP and CS Raazen Ekka has been appointed as Congress Chief Whip.

In a letter, stated by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, said, ” The Congress President has approved the proposal of the complete dissolution of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, including the President, PCC, its office bearers and executive committee.”

“The current DCC presidents will serve as acting presidents until new DCC Presidents are appointed,” the statement said.

The AICC has also dissolved District/Block/Mandal committees, Frontal Organisation, departments and cells with immediate effect.

