AICC appoints Udit Narayan Pradhan as Odisha Chhatra Congress President

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) today appointed Udit Narayan Pradhan as the president of Congress’ Student Wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Odisha.

Apart from Pradhan, the AICC also appointed new Chhatra Congress president for eight other States with immediate effect. The eight other states are Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Telangana and West Bengal.

Here’s the list of new Chhatra Congress presidents:

  • Bihar: Jayshanker Prasad
  • Chandigarh: Sikander Boora
  • Delhi: Ashish Lamba
  • Himachal Pradesh: Abhinandan Thakur
  • Jharkhand: Binay Oraon
  • Manipur: Joyson KH
  • Odisha: Udit Narayan Pradhan
  • Telangana: Yadavalli Venkata Swamy
  • West Bengal: Priyanka Choudhary

