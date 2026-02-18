AI Impact Summit: EIT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw commends Odisha’s innovation, congratulates CM

Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised Odisha’s strong presence at Delhi AI Impact Summit, noting that the solutions showcased at the state’s exhibition are focused on improving the everyday lives of people.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said Odisha is steadily emerging as an important hub for IT, semiconductors, and electronics.

Two semiconductor units have already been approved for the state, and a Namo Semiconductor Lab will soon be established at IIT Bhubaneswar. It’s expected to become a major center for advanced semiconductor research.

Vaishnaw also highlighted how the summit demonstrated the wide-ranging applications of artificial intelligence across sectors such as agriculture, urban water management, education, and healthcare.

He congratulated Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the leadership and support that made Odisha’s participation and the state’s exhibition at the summit possible.