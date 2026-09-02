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Jeypore: AI Crocodile Scare in Jeypore. Two brothers arrested for creating fake AI photo to scare people. The two brothers have been arrested for creating an AI crocodile and spreading panic.

The incident was reported from Badapada River near Malda village in Jayantagiri area, close to Jeypore in Koraput district. The two brothers had created an AI photo showing a 10-foot-long crocodile in the Badapada River and made people terrified.

The Forest Department has busted the case. The department clarified that there is no crocodile in the river and it was a fake AI-generated photo. For spreading panic among people through this false photo, the Borigumma Forest Division has arrested Purna Bhumia and Surendra Bhumia of Badapada village.

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It is to be noted that the culprits had spread that on Sunday around 11 AM, a farmer from Malda village was going to his field to spray pesticides. While passing near the Badapada River that flows near the village, he spotted a huge crocodile sitting on a slightly elevated area inside the river. Seeing a crocodile in the river for the first time, he got scared but clicked a photo on his mobile and informed others about it. Suddenly, the crocodile hid inside the water. After getting the news, other villagers reached the riverbed but could not trace the crocodile anymore.

This created an atmosphere of fear among the people. Villagers were advised to remain alert while going to the river. However, later it was found to be an AI generated photo.