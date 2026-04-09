Agniveer trainee commits suicide at INS Chilika Naval Base

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Chilika: In an unfortunate incident, an Agniveer undergoing training at the INS Chilika Naval Training Centre allegedly committed suicide on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kartik Yadav (19) of Mohammadpur village in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. While the reason behind Kartik’s suicide is yet to be ascertained, his family members have reached Odisha after receiving the shocking news of his death.

According to information, Kartik was inducted into the Indian Navy on February 17 this year. Later, he reached the Indian Navy Training Centre in Balugaon and was undergoing training. But he allegedly did not want to work. After undergoing training for a few days, on April 7 he called his mother and informed her that he wants to resign from the job without completing the training and asked her to sign the resignation letter.

However, Kartik’s mother allegedly refused to sign the resignation letter and persuaded him to continue the training. On the day of the incident, he called her again at around 12 PM and expressed his unwillingness not to continue the training. But since his family is poor, his mother again tried to convince him to complete the training. However, he committed suicide by hanging himself with a cloth around his neck in a house near his barracks yesterday evening.

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The concerned Navy officials informed Kartik’s family about his suicide over the phone. Besides, they arranged the flight tickets from Delhi to Bhubaneswar. On receiving the news, his father Rajkumar reached the Naval campus this morning and identified him.

Later, Rajkumar filed a complaint at the Naval police outpost under Balugaon police station limits over his son’s suicide. After the complaint, police seized Kartik’s body and sent it for autopsy after registering a case of unnatural death. Further probe is underway.

A scientific team also reached the spot of Kartik’s suicide and is continuing its probe.