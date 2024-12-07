After potato now surging cost of egg worries consumers in Odisha, watch

Bhubaneswar: After potato, now consumers are worried over surging cost of egg in Odisha. Egg per piece was sold at a price of Rs 6 earlier. Now, it has increased to Rs 9 per piece.

As per reports, people of the State are in a state of panic over the price hike of egg. After potato prices, now egg prices have become a cause of concern for the common man.

Reportedly, about 1 crore 20 lakh eggs are produced in Odisha daily. They are sold for Rs 6.42 in the wholesale market, while the retail price is Rs 9 per piece.

Earlier, eggs supply was coming from Andhra Pradesh. However, now eggs produced in farms in Khordha and Berhampur are being supplied to Bhubaneswar. Reports suggest approximately, 6 lakh 30 thousand eggs are being consumed on non-veg days (the day of the week when consumers mostly consume non-vegetarian food) and 3 lakh 15 thousand eggs in vegetarian days.

As per the norm, the selling price of eggs should be as per the NACC price. However, traders are ignoring this. In this way, traders are cheating consumers.

On the one hand, while the prices of other food items including potatoes, onions and oil are increasing, now eggs have been included in the list.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Picnic spot in Keonjhar Gundicha ghagi waterfall attracts picnickers