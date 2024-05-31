After month-long hectic campaign, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik buys books and takes selfie

Bhubaneswar: After a month-long hectic campaigning for ongoing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik relaxed for some time with people when he when to buy books and took selfie with them in Bhubaneswar today.

Accompanied by 5T chairman VK Pandian, Patnaik visited the Modern Book Depot at Master Canteen Square and bought two books and paid Rs 2500.

Apart from purchasing the books, the Odisha CM also was seen posing for selfie with the people who asked for. However, a small girl was the centre of attraction when she asked the CM for a selfie and the latter also adorably gave a pose for the photograph with her.

While speaking to the media persons, Patnaik said, “After the elections and all the campaigning, I have come to relax at a bookshop in Bhubaneswar and buy a couple of books.”

The Odisha CM , who is an avid reader, also has authored 3 books -The Garden of Life, A Second Paradise and Desert Kingdom.

