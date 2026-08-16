After Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar and Baleshwar, now schools to remain closed in Jajpur district too

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Bhubaneswar: After Mayurbhanj, Kendujhar and Baleshwar, now the District collector of Jajpur also announced closure of all types of schools and anganwadi centres across the district tomorrow.

Following the direction of the collector, the Jajpur District Education Officer (DEO) issued an order saying that classes at all government, government-aided, OAV and private primary, upper primary, high schools and higher secondary schools situated across the district will remain suspended in view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

All the anganwardi centres across the district will also remained closed tomorrow, informed the DEO.

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It is to be noted here that the weather department has issued a red warning saying that heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj tomorrow.

Likewise, the weather department also issued orange warning saying that heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places over the district of Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Каtаkа, Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal and Khordha tomorrow.

Also Read: All Schools In 3 Districts And 269 Schools Of Bhadrak To Remain Closed Tomorrow