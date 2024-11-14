After Jamuna, now tigress Ganga brought to Similipal Tiger Reserve

By Subadh Nayak
similipal tiger reserve

Baripada: The authorities of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district brought another tigress named ‘Ganga’ today as part of tiger relocation initiative.

Tigress Ganga was successfully translocated to Similipal Tiger Reserve from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra.

A special team of Similipal Tiger Reserve comprising a veterinarian, a range officer, and an assistant conservator of forests (ACF) brought tigress Ganga after a week-long preparation.

Notably, tigress Jamuna was earlier brought to Similipal on October 27 after getting green signal from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). It was kept in a quarantine enclosure before being released into the wild recently.

Currently, the Similipal Tiger Reserve has  27 tigers..

