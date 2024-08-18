After Bhubaneswar, Odisha police busts SIM box racket in Cuttack

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: After Bhubaneswar, Odisha police busted SIM box racket in Rajendra Nagar area under Madhu Patna Police Station limits of Cuttack City on Sunday.

The Commissionerate Police busted the SIM box racket in Rajendra Nagar area based on input of Raju Mandal, the prime accused of the SIM box racket busted at Laxmisagar area in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the city police which, took Mandal on a five-day remand, reportedly visited a house in Rajendra Nagar along with him and busted the SIM box racket in Cuttack City.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh informed that Commissionerate Police will seek the help of other agencies during further course of investigation saying that they have found ‘Hawala’ link through which money was sent to Bhubaneswar from Bangladesh.

He further said that some people from Bangladesh were engaged in setting up SIM boxes in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and the entire syndicate will be busted.