Admit card for +2 exam to come by Dec 15, exam date likely to be announced today

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha is set to announce the examination schedule for the upcoming +2 exams today.

A committee formed by CHSE will meet to review and approve the draft schedule, which is likely to see the exams.

Over 4 lakh students, including regular and ex-regular candidates, have filled up forms for the said exams.

According to the information received, the exam likely to commence from February.

The committee meeting, scheduled for today, will deliberate on the proposed exam schedule, finalizing the dates and arrangements for the upcoming exams.

With the announcement imminent, students are eagerly awaiting the schedule, which will provide them with crucial information to prepare for their exams.