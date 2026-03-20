Administrative Spend Limits Revised: Quicker approvals

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To speed up project work and cut through red tape, the Odisha government has officially raised the spending limits for the Chief Minister, the State Cabinet, and top officials. The Finance Department just issued an Office Memorandum that now lets the Chief Minister and the Cabinet approve up to Rs 100 crore for buying materials, hiring consultants, or outsourcing work. They updated Rules 10, 12, 13, 15, and 20 of the Delegation of Financial Powers Rules, 1978, and put these changes into effect right away to reduce delays.

Now, financial powers are spread out more within the administration. Ministers can sign off on spending up to Rs 50 crore for materials and Rs 10 crore for consultancy or outsourcing. Secretaries see their limits go up to Rs 20 crore for materials and Rs 5 crore for consultancy. Departmental Heads can approve up to Rs 10 crore for materials and Rs 1 crore for consultancy work. What stands out is that Administrative Department Secretaries now have full financial powers—no upper cap for certain spending categories—so projects don’t get held up.

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The revised rules also set clearer limits for infrastructure and specific services. Odisha government Departmental Heads can approve up to Rs 15 crore for residential buildings, Rs 24 crore for non-residential buildings, and Rs 10 crore on projects like communication, irrigation, electricity, and drinking water. The cap for sanitation works falls between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 3 crore, and miscellaneous expenses get a green light up to Rs 1 crore.

There are also distinct spending limits for top officials in specialized areas. The Board of Revenue members, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), and the DG/IG of Police can now clear between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 4 crore, depending on the work category. Revenue Divisional Commissioners and other department chiefs can approve from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 2 crore. The Finance Department says this big overhaul should make it easier to deliver services and make sure development schemes actually reach the public—without getting stuck in endless bureaucracy.