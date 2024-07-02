Administration seals ‘Bale Bale Dhaba’, notice for premises to be vacated in 3 days

Dharmasala: The administration has sealed the infamous ‘Bale Bale Dhaba’, a notice has been given for the premises to be vacated in three days said reports on Tuesday. The local administration has sealed the Bale Bale Dhaba situated on the campus of Dharmasala Bhawan of Chandikhol.

A notice was issued on June 28 to vacate the place within three days. The dhaba was claimed to be running inside the Dharmasala Bhawan without any proper documentation. As a result, the District Administration issued a notice regarding the same.

The three-day notice period got over yesterday because of which the block administration sealed the place. Block Development Officer (BDO) Devendra Prasad Bal informed that a high-level committee would be set up and actions would be taken against those involved in illegal activities. This food court aka Bale Bale Dhaba is located on the side of NH 16 near Chandikhol of Jajpur district. The Dhaba was allegedly constructed on the premises of Dharmasala Bhawan and has been illegally occupied, said reports.

There has been no evidence in the block office regarding the lease being given to anyone. Owing to this, a committee would be formed to investigate this matter and necessary actions would be taken against the culprit said B.D.O. He further added that the place would be leased through tender in the future. The illegal occupancy of the place for so long without being noticed by the Administration has raised suspicion among local people.