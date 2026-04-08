Additional Chief Engineer Rajesh Chandra Mohanty began services with Rs 2000 salary, now owns these assets worth crores

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Bhubaneswar: Additional Chief Engineer Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, who landed in Odisha vigilance scanner today, had reportedly began his government services as Stipendiary Engineer under Odisha Housing Board with monthly salary Rs 2,000. However, now he owns assets worth crores.

According to Odisha vigilance, Mohanty entered into Government service on June 2, 1994 as Stipendiary Engineer under Odisha Housing Board with monthly salary Rs.2,000. He continued there till February, 1996.

In March 1996, he was transferred and posted under Director, Planning, Water Resources, and continued there till May-1997. From June 1997 to February 2003, he worked under Rengali Right Canal Project as Assistant Engineer.

In February 2003, he was promoted as Assistant Executive Engineer and posted under Jaraka-Chandbali Sub-Division. In November-2014, he was promoted and transferred to Mahanadi South Division, Cuttack as AEE and in December-2020, he was promoted to the rank of Superintending Engineer (SE) and in July-2021, he was promoted to the rank of Addl. Chief Engineer and posted in the same place.

In February 2026, Rajesh Chandra Mohanty was transferred to the O/o EIC as Additional Chief Engineer, Dam Safety, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, and has been continuing as such till date.

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However, the officials of Odisha vigilance department unearthed the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores so far, in the name of Mohanty and his family members;

One palatial triple storeyed building with area approx 3000 Sqft. located over Plot No 210-B, Baramunda Housing Board Colony, Lane-8.

One farm house along with a double storeyed building with area approx 4000 Sqft. spread over Ac 1.71 dcml at Bimbol, Bhapur, Dhenkanal.

8 valuable plots including 1 at Bhubaneswar, 1 at Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur and 6 at Bimbol, Bhapur, Dhenkanal. (The measurement and valuation/assessment of the buildings/farm house/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing).

Cash Rs.6,23,000.

Gold ornaments weighing 350 gms.

Deposits Rs.1.70 crores.

Flight tickets worth Rs.13.47 lakhs towards travel expenses by Mohanty under verification.

2 four wheelers (Hyundai Sportz & Honda City) & 2 two wheelers.

Household articles worth around Rs.20.61 Lakhs.

Mohanty is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets. Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase.

It is to be noted here that on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, simultaneous house searches were conducted on the properties of Rajesh Chandra Mohanty at following 6 places in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Jajpur & Dhenkanal;

Residential triple storeyed building located over Plot No 210-B, Baramunda Housing Board Colony, Lane-8, Bhubaneswar.

Paternal House located at Vill:-Kolhasingh, PS-Badachana, Dist-Jajpur.

House of his relative at Deula Sahi, Jublee Town, Dist- Dhenkanal.

Office chamber of Rajesh Chandra Mohanty, ACE, Dam Safety, Bhubaneswar.

A double storeyed building & farm house over plot No. 606, 609, 610 & 611 Bimbol, Bhapur, Dhenkanal.

House of his associate at Nayabazar, PS-Chauliaganj, Dist-Cuttack.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance Arrested Kodala CHC Staffers For Misappropriation Of Govt Money